Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the December 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 755,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 29.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 203.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 297,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 199,428 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 62.3% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 19,070 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 7.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AQST shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

NASDAQ AQST opened at $3.45 on Thursday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $7.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 3.35.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

