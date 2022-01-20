Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.25

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.25 and traded as low as $0.95. Arcadia Biosciences shares last traded at $0.97, with a volume of 810,144 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Arcadia Biosciences from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.90. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 million, a PE ratio of 1.45 and a beta of -0.60.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.13. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 42.70% and a net margin of 39.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKDA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 1,075.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 35,172 shares during the period. 14.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company which engages in the development of agricultural products for the improvement of the environment and human health. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers.

