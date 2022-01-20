Arcblock (ABT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.78 Million

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Arcblock coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000371 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arcblock has a market cap of $14.16 million and approximately $3.78 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Arcblock has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004846 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00049961 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006770 BTC.

About Arcblock

Arcblock (CRYPTO:ABT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Arcblock

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

