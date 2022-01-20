Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,743 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $8,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 41,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 94,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 174,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,461,000 after purchasing an additional 78,709 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 66,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM opened at $71.00 on Thursday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $49.28 and a fifty-two week high of $72.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.03. The company has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.92.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

