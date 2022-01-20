Arena Events Group (LON:ARE) Shares Down 0.8%

Arena Events Group plc (LON:ARE)’s share price fell 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 20.05 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 20.34 ($0.28). 109,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,319,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.50 ($0.28).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of £66.37 million and a PE ratio of -12.71.

Arena Events Group Company Profile (LON:ARE)

Arena Events Group plc provides turnkey event solutions in Europe, the United States, the Middle East, and Asia. It offers temporary event structures, seating, furniture, catering and kitchen equipment, fencing and barriers, interior design, and ice rinks. The company also provides exhibition services, scaffolding, mass participant event solutions, graphics, signage and flooring, as well as cold room, bar rental services.

