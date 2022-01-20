Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.23

Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.23 and traded as low as $1.62. Argonaut Gold shares last traded at $1.77, with a volume of 309,095 shares.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Argonaut Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.63.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.37.

Argonaut Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities on gold-bearing properties. Its primary assets are the production stage El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex in Durango, Mexico and the production stage La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico.

