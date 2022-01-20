Argus Price Down 9.2% This Week (ARGUS)

Argus (CURRENCY:ARGUS) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. In the last seven days, Argus has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Argus coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Argus has a total market cap of $891.88 and approximately $5.00 worth of Argus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00100607 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,882.05 or 1.00141583 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005482 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00027439 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003304 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00037776 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Argus

Argus (ARGUS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Argus’ total supply is 5,194,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,148,324 coins. The official website for Argus is www.argusnetwork.co . Argus’ official Twitter account is @Argus_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Argus is an open source layer P2P accounting & auditing tool and is used to help support network security management and network forensics. ARGUS is the underlying asset in the Argus platform. It's a PoW cryptocurrency using the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Argus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

