Arion (ARION) Hits Market Cap of $42,680.07

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Arion has a market cap of $42,680.07 and approximately $3.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Arion has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Arion alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00056936 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,881.60 or 0.07264413 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00059628 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,639.22 or 0.99929086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00063409 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00007698 BTC.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 15,370,708 coins. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.