Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Short Interest Update

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,830,000 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the December 15th total of 3,310,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 370,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Arko by 143.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Arko in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Arko in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Arko in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Arko in the first quarter worth about $94,000. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arko currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of ARKO opened at $8.38 on Thursday. Arko has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.38 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.08.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Arko had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 18.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that Arko will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

