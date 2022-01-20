Armistice Capital, Llc Acquires 12,000 Shares of Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) Stock

Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) Director Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $10,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Armistice Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 206,300 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $181,544.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 85,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.93 per share, for a total transaction of $79,050.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 57,300 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $59,592.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 491,097 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $486,186.03.

On Friday, January 7th, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 137,900 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $143,416.00.

Shares of AVTX stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.82. 534,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,948. Avalo Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $4.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter. Avalo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,211.01% and a negative return on equity of 272.08%. Equities research analysts expect that Avalo Therapeutics Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $41,000. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avalo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

About Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

