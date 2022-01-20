Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €7.12 ($8.09).

A number of analysts have commented on AT1 shares. Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($8.86) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €8.40 ($9.55) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($9.66) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €8.40 ($9.55) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €6.40 ($7.27) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

ETR:AT1 opened at €5.54 ($6.30) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is €6.07. Aroundtown has a fifty-two week low of €5.14 ($5.84) and a fifty-two week high of €7.16 ($8.13). The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.85.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

