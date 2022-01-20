Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.78

Shares of Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.78 and last traded at $5.79, with a volume of 2936497 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.

ARVL has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Arrival in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Arrival in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.70.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Arrival by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Arrival by 217.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arrival in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Arrival in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Arrival by 74.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrival Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

