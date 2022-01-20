Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.78

Shares of Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.78 and last traded at $5.79, with a volume of 2936497 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.
ARVL has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Arrival in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Arrival in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.70.
Arrival Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARVL)
Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.
