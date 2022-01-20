Artfinity One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,253.00 (AT)

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. In the last seven days, Artfinity has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Artfinity coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Artfinity has a total market capitalization of $126,007.75 and approximately $1,253.00 worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00052903 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006798 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Artfinity

Artfinity (CRYPTO:AT) is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,689,207 coins. Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange . The official website for Artfinity is www.jueyi.art

Artfinity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artfinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Artfinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Artfinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

