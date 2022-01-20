Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Buys 121,599 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 884,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 121,599 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.17% of Linde worth $259,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,913,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,240,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Linde by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,323,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,259,000 after purchasing an additional 82,348 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 307,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,191,000 after purchasing an additional 13,518 shares during the period. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 255,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,104,000 after purchasing an additional 53,722 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde stock opened at $322.19 on Thursday. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $240.80 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.28.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.44%.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.40.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

