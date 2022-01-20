Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $157.99 Million Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,920,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265,598 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.45% of Otis Worldwide worth $157,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 25.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 76,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after buying an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,214,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Vertical Research began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.49.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $83.10 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $61.28 and a twelve month high of $92.84. The company has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.79.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.