Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $172.90 Million Holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,014 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.63% of Bill.com worth $172,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bill.com by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,036,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,928,000 after acquiring an additional 378,774 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bill.com by 9.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,071,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,795,000 after acquiring an additional 454,813 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Bill.com by 47.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,035,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,210 shares during the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Bill.com by 12.4% in the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,265,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,927,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Bill.com by 16.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,349,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,222,000 after acquiring an additional 187,633 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bill.com alerts:

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.86, for a total value of $1,798,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake Thomas Murray sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.11, for a total value of $42,155,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 439,761 shares of company stock worth $129,806,654 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BILL has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Bill.com in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. boosted their price target on Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.39.

Shares of BILL opened at $167.94 on Thursday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.64 and a 52-week high of $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $253.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.42. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of -93.30 and a beta of 2.25.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The company had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Further Reading: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL).

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.