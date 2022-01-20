Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $225.12 Million Stock Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,200,749 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,438 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 1.25% of Lyft worth $225,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 0.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 530,762 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 68,556 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 21.5% in the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 6,272 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 3.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,892,999 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $208,626,000 after purchasing an additional 113,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 3.4% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 29,106 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $151,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 8,858 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $362,292.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,793 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,275 in the last three months. 5.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lyft stock opened at $36.91 on Thursday. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $36.25 and a one year high of $68.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.92.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 68.30% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. The firm had revenue of $864.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.44) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LYFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Lyft from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Lyft from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Lyft from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised Lyft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.97.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

