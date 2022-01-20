Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $306.31 Million Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,499,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,467 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.63% of Johnson Controls International worth $306,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $48,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,536,359. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.64.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $73.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.47 and a 200-day moving average of $74.43. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $51.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.65%.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

