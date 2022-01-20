Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Raises Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,268,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 182,071 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.58% of LPL Financial worth $198,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after purchasing an additional 22,208 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,378,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 843.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 153,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,771,000 after purchasing an additional 137,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,047,000 after purchasing an additional 158,493 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 17,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.97, for a total transaction of $2,840,159.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George Burton White sold 22,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.10, for a total value of $3,699,213.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,065 shares of company stock valued at $6,822,244 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LPLA opened at $164.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.88 and a twelve month high of $181.92.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 17.57%.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.50.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

