Arweave (AR) Price Reaches $38.35 on Exchanges

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Arweave has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and $16.10 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for $38.35 or 0.00095883 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Arweave has traded 23.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00017072 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

