Ashland Global Holdings Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Ashland Global in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ashland Global’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.75 EPS.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ASH. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on Ashland Global to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ashland Global from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ashland Global from $128.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Ashland Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.10.

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $99.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.25. Ashland Global has a fifty-two week low of $79.16 and a fifty-two week high of $110.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.75.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.20 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $353,000. 98.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.