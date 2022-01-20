Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust (LON:AIE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $186.55

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (LON:AIE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 186.55 ($2.55) and traded as high as GBX 208 ($2.84). Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 202 ($2.76), with a volume of 113,886 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 202.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 186.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £201.68 million and a P/E ratio of 3.71.

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust

In other news, insider Rita Dhut acquired 2,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 197 ($2.69) per share, with a total value of £4,662.99 ($6,362.38).

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

