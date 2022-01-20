ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $7,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 125.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. New Street Research lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded ASML to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $815.71.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $698.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $501.11 and a 1-year high of $895.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $786.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $787.43.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.