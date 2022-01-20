Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,087 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 37,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 71,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after acquiring an additional 24,635 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

AZPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital began coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.57.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $149.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.36. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.29 and a fifty-two week high of $169.22.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.23 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 47.03% and a net margin of 44.70%. Aspen Technology’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $1,627,739.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

Featured Article: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.