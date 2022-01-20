ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Stock Price Up 1.2%

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF)’s stock price rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.91 and last traded at $28.87. Approximately 3,259 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.54.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.61.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF)

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.

