Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

NYSE ASB traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,459,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. Associated Banc has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $25.55. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.23 and a 200-day moving average of $21.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASB. TheStreet upgraded Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

In other Associated Banc news, Director John F. Bergstrom bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $166,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,301 shares of company stock valued at $690,748 in the last 90 days. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Associated Banc stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,281 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,434 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.30% of Associated Banc worth $9,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

