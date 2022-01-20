Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the December 15th total of 26,700 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

In other Associated Capital Group news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 2,500 shares of Associated Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $68,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 48,585 shares of company stock valued at $1,349,588 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $555,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 8,962 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 205.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

AC stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.58. 814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,908. The company has a market cap of $961.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.22. Associated Capital Group has a 52 week low of $30.21 and a 52 week high of $46.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.27.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 532.84%.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Associated Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.42%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Associated Capital Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

