Assure (CVE:IOM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.10

Assure Holdings Corp. (CVE:IOM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$6.10 and last traded at C$6.10, with a volume of 2040 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.10.

The company has a market capitalization of C$78.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.55, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 9.95.

Assure Company Profile (CVE:IOM)

Assure Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries to physicians. The company has operations in Louisiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Texas, Colorado, South Carolina, and Arizona, the United States.

