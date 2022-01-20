Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Short Interest Up 18.2% in December

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 362,700 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the December 15th total of 306,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Astec Industries stock opened at $67.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.49. Astec Industries has a 52-week low of $50.29 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 1.27.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $267.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.16 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Astec Industries will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Astec Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is 25.95%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASTE. Zacks Investment Research raised Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Sidoti raised Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

In other news, insider Matthew T. Sr Litchfield, Sr. sold 1,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total transaction of $76,869.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASTE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

