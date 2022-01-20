Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Trading Up 8%

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) was up 8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.57 and last traded at $5.51. Approximately 168,371 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,681,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Astra Space in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astra Space from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Astra Space from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.30.

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Equities research analysts anticipate that Astra Space, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Astra Space in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Astra Space in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,545,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Astra Space in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,338,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Astra Space in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Astra Space in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astra Space

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

