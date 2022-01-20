Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Short Interest Update

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 397,200 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the December 15th total of 510,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

ATRO opened at $12.99 on Thursday. Astronics has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $20.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average of $13.78.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Astronics had a negative net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $111.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Astronics will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Astronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Astronics by 104,100.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,287 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Astronics by 150.4% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Astronics by 44.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astronics in the third quarter valued at $225,000. 58.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

About Astronics

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

