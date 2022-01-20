Atalaya Mining (TSE:AYM) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.65

Shares of Atalaya Mining Plc (TSE:AYM) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$7.65 and last traded at C$7.25, with a volume of 300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a PE ratio of 6.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.11.

Atalaya Mining (TSE:AYM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$159.09 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.502 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Atalaya Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.77%.

Atalaya Mining Company Profile (TSE:AYM)

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

