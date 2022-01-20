Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.01

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.01 and traded as high as C$1.39. Athabasca Oil shares last traded at C$1.33, with a volume of 3,309,636 shares.

ATH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Desjardins raised Athabasca Oil to a “buy” rating and set a C$1.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.01. The company has a market cap of C$695.84 million and a P/E ratio of 42.90.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$271.19 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.2609886 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil divisions. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

