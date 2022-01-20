Athos Capital Ltd Acquires Shares of 174,216 JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 174,216 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,552,000. JOYY makes up 2.3% of Athos Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Athos Capital Ltd owned about 0.22% of JOYY as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of JOYY by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,680,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $242,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,749 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in JOYY by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,177,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,741,000 after buying an additional 466,016 shares in the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in JOYY during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,553,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in JOYY by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 590,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,942,000 after buying an additional 279,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in JOYY during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JOYY stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.30. 6,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,498. JOYY Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.11 and a 1 year high of $148.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.11 and its 200 day moving average is $53.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -25.02 and a beta of 0.81.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $650.55 million for the quarter. JOYY had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that JOYY Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is presently -97.13%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on YY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut JOYY from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JOYY presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

JOYY Profile

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

