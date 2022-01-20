Athos Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Athos Capital Ltd bought a new position in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 290,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,199,000. 51job accounts for approximately 4.9% of Athos Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Athos Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.43% of 51job as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JOBS. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 51job by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 51job in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of 51job in the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of 51job by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 51job in the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JOBS traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.33. 5,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,273. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. 51job, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.19 and a 52-week high of $79.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.55.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $167.82 million for the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 7.19%.

51job Profile

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

