ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,780,000 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the December 15th total of 4,680,000 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In other ATI Physical Therapy news, Chairman John L. Larsen acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth $66,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the third quarter worth $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in ATI Physical Therapy by 42.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth $103,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATIP. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup started coverage on ATI Physical Therapy in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, CJS Securities cut ATI Physical Therapy to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ATI Physical Therapy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.28.

ATIP opened at $3.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.43. ATI Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $13.05.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $159.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.46 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ATI Physical Therapy will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

