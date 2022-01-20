Atomic Wallet Coin Price Up 1.4% Over Last Week (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. In the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market cap of $11.28 million and approximately $14,278.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can now be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00002493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00058055 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004983 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001071 BTC.

About Atomic Wallet Coin

Atomic Wallet Coin (CRYPTO:AWC) is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet . The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io . The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

