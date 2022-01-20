Atticus Wealth Management LLC Sells 680 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,949 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.1% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Yale University acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Harborview Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $303.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $217.29 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen raised their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.34.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

