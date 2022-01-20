AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) PT Lowered to $10.00 at HC Wainwright

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) had its price target cut by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 56.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AEYE. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of AudioEye in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AudioEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of AudioEye stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.37. The stock had a trading volume of 481 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,269. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.01. AudioEye has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $44.37.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 million. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 65.77% and a negative net margin of 51.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AudioEye will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Moradi bought 9,038 shares of AudioEye stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.59 per share, with a total value of $68,598.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 28,858 shares of company stock worth $221,482. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 3.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 415.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 11.1% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 15.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the period. 24.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

