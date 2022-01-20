Aura Energy (LON:AURA) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Aura Energy Limited (LON:AURA)’s share price was down 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 16 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 16.70 ($0.23). Approximately 225,902 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 286,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.25 ($0.24).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of £70.29 million and a PE ratio of -23.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 13.73.

About Aura Energy (LON:AURA)

Aura Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Sweden and Mauritania. It primarily explores for uranium, vanadium, gold, and base metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Tiris uranium project located in Mauritania; and the HÃ¤ggÃ¥n vanadium project located in Alum Shale Province, Sweden.

