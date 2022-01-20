Aurizon (OTCMKTS:QRNNF) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Aurizon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:QRNNF)’s share price fell 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.59 and last traded at $2.59. 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.70.

About Aurizon (OTCMKTS:QRNNF)

Aurizon Holdings Ltd. owns and operates coal rail networks, which provides customers with integrated freight and logistics solutions across national rail and road network, traversing Australia. It operates through the following segments: Network, Coal, Bulk and Other. The Network segment engages in the provision of access and operation and management of the Central Queensland Coal Network.

