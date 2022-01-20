Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.71

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.71 and last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 758937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.79.

Get Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 5,110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 735,606 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 997,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,896,000 after purchasing an additional 397,537 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 296.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 149,600 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the 2nd quarter worth $1,752,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 75,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III. Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.