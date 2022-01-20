Auto (AUTO) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.59 Million

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 20th. Auto has a market capitalization of $26.79 million and $1.59 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auto coin can currently be bought for approximately $505.39 or 0.01235375 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Auto has traded down 8.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004874 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00049597 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006727 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Auto Coin Profile

Auto (CRYPTO:AUTO) is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Auto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

