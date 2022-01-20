Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $720.88

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 720.88 ($9.84) and traded as low as GBX 674.40 ($9.20). Auto Trader Group shares last traded at GBX 688.60 ($9.40), with a volume of 7,085,596 shares.

AUTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 610 ($8.32) to GBX 670 ($9.14) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 715 ($9.76) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 650 ($8.87) to GBX 745 ($10.17) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 715 ($9.76) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 696.44 ($9.50).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of £6.49 billion and a PE ratio of 33.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 720.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 660.54.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a GBX 2.70 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. Auto Trader Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.25%.

About Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

