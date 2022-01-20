Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,535 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Automatic Data Processing worth $74,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.3% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 68,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 308,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,608,000 after buying an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.7% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 184,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,803,000 after buying an additional 11,638 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 71,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,267,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 13.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $168,551.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total value of $3,646,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,928 shares of company stock valued at $28,959,765. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $224.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $235.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.27. The stock has a market cap of $94.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.81 and a 52-week high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

