AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,226 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of AutoNation worth $18,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AN. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoNation alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AN shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AutoNation in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.17.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 153,667 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.57, for a total value of $20,064,300.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.55, for a total transaction of $6,279,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 344,540 shares of company stock valued at $45,131,201 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AN opened at $106.83 on Thursday. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.64 and a fifty-two week high of $133.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.39.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. AutoNation had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. AutoNation’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.