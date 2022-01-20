Avalanche Market Capitalization Hits $18.91 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. In the last week, Avalanche has traded 14% lower against the dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion and approximately $349.61 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $77.39 or 0.00193346 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00037479 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.60 or 0.00406244 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00068733 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00009987 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000169 BTC.

About Avalanche

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 395,891,290 coins and its circulating supply is 244,349,438 coins. The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Avalanche Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

