Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) Director Armistice Capital, Llc Buys 206,300 Shares

Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) Director Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 206,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $181,544.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Armistice Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 20th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 12,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $10,200.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 85,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.93 per share, for a total transaction of $79,050.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 57,300 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $59,592.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 491,097 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $486,186.03.

On Friday, January 7th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 137,900 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $143,416.00.

NASDAQ AVTX traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.82. 534,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,948. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Avalo Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $4.50.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter. Avalo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,211.01% and a negative return on equity of 272.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that Avalo Therapeutics Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

AVTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avalo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

