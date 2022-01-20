Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLND) Shares Up 1.2%

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLND)’s share price shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 273,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,116,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.10.

About Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLND)

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium.

