AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $604.24 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) will announce $604.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $607.32 million and the lowest is $602.53 million. AvalonBay Communities reported sales of $555.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full-year sales of $2.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AvalonBay Communities.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVB. Mizuho raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $257.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.38.

In other news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 70.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,580,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,164,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,565 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,304,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,985,140,000 after buying an additional 438,314 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 100.0% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 471,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,312,000 after buying an additional 235,529 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,536,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,794,768,000 after purchasing an additional 234,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at $44,524,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $245.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $245.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $160.94 and a twelve month high of $257.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 87.97%.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

